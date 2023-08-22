News you can trust since 1952
Opinion: Proud of the Lionesses and Nottinghamshire's Mary Earps

After England's Lionesses beat Australia 3-1, reaching the World Cup final, becoming history-makers yet again – and as a former footballer from Nottinghamshire – I am left feeling proud and excited for the future of women’s football.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 16th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 15:06 BST

I played football for seven years, starting out at Robin Hood Colts in Edwinstowe, moving to Arnold Town FC and then making the Notts County girls’ team for two consecutive years.

Unfortunately, I did not stick with football and fell out of shape, but it remained a huge part of my life and memories.

And I know the sport plays a big part in many people’s lives, whether you’re a player, parent, supporter or coach – it is a fulltime commitment.

Mary Earps with the FIFA Golden Glove Award. Photo by Cameron Spencer / Getty ImagesMary Earps with the FIFA Golden Glove Award. Photo by Cameron Spencer / Getty Images
Mary Earps with the FIFA Golden Glove Award. Photo by Cameron Spencer / Getty Images
It is definitely a team sport, bringing our communities together and providing opportunities for the most talented players.

Watching England Lionesses play in the World Cup has been nail-biting but thrilling, as the women have made history (yet again).

It shows the power of sport, and the importance of community and collaboration, both in this country but also across the world.

The passion from supporters is infectious and inspiring.

Whether a team wins or loses, there is a huge emotional investment there and it shows on people’s faces when the final whistle blows.

I was always an emotional player, highly charged by each week’s atmosphere and driven by the need to perform well.

But with the winning came the losing, and I soon became accustomed to the highs and lows of the game.

The ‘low’ was the exact feeling felt by so many players and supporters when England lost 1-0 to Spain in that heartbreaking final.

But this is also a moment in and of itself, and something to take away and be proud of – regardless of the loss.

We have seen some solid defending from the back and powerful strikes at goal, with all players working well in formation and making names for

themselves.

Nottinghamshire's own Mary Earps from West Bridgford was one of the big names on everyone's lips and rightfully so.

Earps’ FIFA Golden Glove was well-deserved and I hope to see her shirt sold as soon as possible for all the fans and goalkeepers.

It is immensely empowering to see the Lionesses demonstrating sheer talent, teamwork and perseverance every game.

Related topics:NottinghamshireEnglandAustraliaNotts County