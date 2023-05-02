HMV’s Mansfield branch, in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre, has welcomed artists Ollie Hayes and Ashley Westlake so far this year.

The event is part of HMV’s Live and Local programme, first launched nationally in 2019 to showcase talent, by providing artists with a free slot to perform and promote their music.

Mansfield’s HMV store launched the event in 2022 after the coronavirus pandemic, with special guests performing such as Warren Ireland, Nanuk, Connie and The Rogues, Rhysy Baby, ReeceFellOver and Jude.

On the left, we have the super talented Ollie Hayes and on the right, the equally talented Ashley Westlake performs an acoustic set.

Ben Mason, staff member and organiser of the events, said: “This gives local, unsigned music artists and bands in the area the opportunity to perform in store to our customers and fans.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity to show off the creativity in Nottinghamshire and the fantastic varied sounds within it.

“It has been popular not only in stores but also on social media.

“The 2023 season started off with a one hour set from Ollie Hayes and we had another set with Ashley Westlake.

“It would be great to hear from more artists in the local area. We’d love to have as many performers in as we can over 2023, especially over summer to bring some brilliant summer sounds to our shoppers.”

If musicians would like to take part in the scheme, they are advised to contact the store at twitter.com/hmvmansfield or www.instagram.com/hmv_mansfield for more information and details.

Ollie performed a mix of covers and original material, with his music having been listened to more than 300,000 times. The BBC have hailed him as “one to watch” for 2023.

Ashley, an 18-year-old student and musician from Mansfield, performed a mix of original songs and acoustic covers during his live set at the store.

He said: “It’s just brilliant to be back doing what I love.”

Ashley said he is set to perform at a West Nottinghamshire College cancer fundraising event and will look at busking in the town over the coming months.