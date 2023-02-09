Former beauty therapy student Alanya Jennings, joined students in the salon to demonstrate nail art techniques. Alanya, who is now a salon manager in Mansfield, detailed her student journey and career since graduating from the level-three spa therapy diploma in 2013. She described her work as a therapist at Oasis salon, followed by working at Bannatynes Gym in Mansfield, and her role today at Woods of Westgate in Mansfield town centre.

Level-two beauty students learnt the professional touch with the art of brow lamination. They earned themselves an extra certificate through professional beauty brand, Ellisons, to add to their portfolios.

The popular beauty treatment of spray tanning was demonstrated to level two and three beauty therapy students by tutors to give them confidence when applying this product to clients, while level-three beauty therapy students were given a guided masterclass on how to provide crystal-based dermabrasion treatments. They will be offering this specialist therapy to real clients throughout March.

Students got creative with their own face masks

Meanwhile, level-one hair and beauty students also took on an additional certificate as they were taught the intricate and popular technique of applying eyelash extensions. Later in the week this group also got creative with making their own hair and face masks to suit their skin types, using natural ingredients such as honey, bananas, kiwi fruit, olive and coconut oils.

Faz Rajput, senior beauty therapist at Leicestershire’s Ragdale Hall spa, joined students to speak about the range of jobs at the facility and the skills required to work in a prestigious leisure facility.

Former World Skills regional winner and beauty student Sophie Davies brought her knowledge and advice regarding setting-up as self-employed to students in the salon, as well as her tips on entering regional and national competitions with confidence. Sophie reached the finals in the beauty World Skills, in Blackpool last year, performing a back massage, exfoliation and cleanse, followed by a bridal make-up and manicure

Make-up artist and barber Amy Wilkinson gave an insight into the world of film and TV as she detailed her career working for brands such as Bobbi Brown and Charlotte Tilbury creating looks for fashion labels such as Paul Smith and creating her looks on actors in film, TV and advertising. Level-two make-up artistry students were able to see her create a natural make-up look which would be used on set, providing the class with tips and techniques which Amy uses on models.

Amy explained to the hairdressing students that when her clients discover that she can cut hair as well as work on the make-up aspects of a job, this makes her much more employable. She said she is often asked to cut hair on photoshoots, but needs to work within a set brief, which means she finds it important to learn all aspects of hair cutting.

Life on board a cruise ship

Hairdressing and beauty therapy students benefitted from the experience of Kate Finch, international recruitment co-ordinator, who attended from One Spa World. She delivered a presentation about life on board a cruise ship and the range of jobs that can be applied for in the hair and beauty industry. Kate also discussed salaries and pay within this line of work.

Barbering students watched intently as guest barber, Simon Gallop, performed a wet shave demonstration with a professional razor. Simon, from Liberty Hair and Beauty in Lincoln, showed learners the entire process of providing this luxury treatment for men, starting with a facial scrub, hot towel steam, lather application and shave. Students were able to have a go using the razor under Simon’s guidance.

Level two and three hairdressing students were given the opportunity to learn the art of applying hair extensions by a former student Katie Allit, who runs The Hair Technician salon in West Bridgford, Nottingham. Following this demonstration, students are now focusing to train in this specialism.

Level-three hairdressing students saw a demonstration of a smoothening and strengthening system then got hands-on experience of how the product works on the internal hair structure to smooth and create a shiny result; perfect for clients who experience frizz.

The art of male grooming

Barbering students were also introduced the art of male grooming by hair and beauty advisor Carly Capill, who has worked as a therapist on cruise ships as well as specialising in intimate waxing. Carly discussed her career journey, what working on a cruise ship is like and how barbering is an in-demand skill on most of the major cruise liners. Carly demonstrated how to wax nostrils and ear hair and the braver students also experienced this service! The students really enjoyed the session and appreciated the way extra money can be made by offering this service to clients.

Nick Thorpe, college head of hairdressing and beauty therapy, said: “Industry week was a very well-received and action-packed week for our students. To welcome so many guest speakers and demonstrations of up-and-coming therapies and treatments has given students a great insight into life in the commercial hair and beauty sector.