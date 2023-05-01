News you can trust since 1952
Springtime treats at Mansfield salon fundraiser

Hairdressing and beauty therapy students at the Revive salon at Mansfield’s West Nottinghamshire College brought pampering and prizes to guests at a fundraiser.

By Rebecca HowarthContributor
Published 1st May 2023, 11:12 BST- 2 min read

Students at the Derby Road-based salon raised £600.80 for The Lashes Foundation charity at the event, which included hair and beauty treatments, a prize raffle and refreshments.

All proceeds from the event are going to The Lashes Foundation, which was set up in honour of Evie Wilson, from Clipstone, who died in 2021, aged just 13.

Treatments such as manicures, massages and make-up application were provided by beauty therapy students, while hairdressing students got creative with hair curling appointments.

The Lashes Foudation merchandise featured at the event.
The Lashes Foudation merchandise featured at the event.
Guests were able to enjoy a range of hot and cold drinks and cakes provided by the students while relaxing in the salon’s reception area, before the raffle was drawn which included prizes such as goodies from Dunkin’ Donuts, beauty products, Sweets from Sweet Treats, tickets to Gulliver’s World, tickets to Nottingham-based ‘Axed’, the axe-throwing challenge and a voucher for Turtle Bay, a Caribbean-inspired restaurant in Nottingham.

Merchandise from The Lashes Foundation, such as water bottles, lip balm, bags, pens and bracelets were on sale to guests, to raise additional funds.

Guest and client Lorraine Mitchell attended the fundraising event and enjoyed both a manicure and a makeover.

Client Sarah Crowson enjoyed having her hair curled by student Abi Wallace.
Client Sarah Crowson enjoyed having her hair curled by student Abi Wallace.

She said: “It was so relaxing – I really enjoyed being a client. I was a student here more than 38 years ago, and it’s nice to see what the students in the salon today are doing in terms of training.”

Nicholas Thorpe, head of department for hair and beauty, said: “The fundraising afternoon was amazing. Students and staff worked brilliantly to provide a relaxing and friendly afternoon for our guests.

“Students worked very professionally in the salons to provide some wonderful mini treatments and we’re thrilled to be able to pass on more than £600 to this local charity.”

Guest Debbie Goacher, left, with Keira Dobbs enjoyed both a manicure and a makeover at the fundraiser.
Guest Debbie Goacher, left, with Keira Dobbs enjoyed both a manicure and a makeover at the fundraiser.
McKenzie Urquhart-Ascott gives a manicure to guest Lorraine Mitchell.
McKenzie Urquhart-Ascott gives a manicure to guest Lorraine Mitchell.
Student Lexi Booth gives a makeover to Yasmin Colbert.
Student Lexi Booth gives a makeover to Yasmin Colbert.
Teacher Amy Stirland-Fell, centre, led on The Lashes Foundation fundraising.
Teacher Amy Stirland-Fell, centre, led on The Lashes Foundation fundraising.
