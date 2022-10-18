Crowds flock to Mansfield HMV's 'live and local' event to celebrate National Album Day

HMV’s Mansfield branch, in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre, welcomed artists in store for National Album Day, celebrating ‘debut albums’ as a theme of inspiration.

The event was part of HMV’s Live and Local programme, which was launched in 2019 to showcase talent, by providing artists with a free slot to perform and promote their music.

Mansfield and Ashfield artists Nanuk, Jude and Warren Ireland were allocated slots throughout the day at HMV Mansfield to share their music with growing crowds.

Warren Ireland is known for his one-man band style, as he lets loose with a guitar and looper.

Nick Keen, aged 38 from Kirkby, who performs as Nanuk, has not yet released an album but has various singles on major streaming sites.

Nick said: “My latest single ‘Butterfly’ was released last week, and it was the first time I had played it live at the HMV gig.

“It’s also been picked up by a Spotify folk playlist and had some nice reviews.”

Nanuk, performing his new single 'Butterfly', for crowds at the Mansfield HMV store.

Nick said his new single features on Lost In The Woods, an indie folk playlist with more than 250,000 likes.

He said it was great to be recognised alongside his favourite artists.

Artists featured on the playlist include Sheryl Crow, Phoebe Bridgers and Nick Mulvey.

Ben Mason, of the Mansfield HMV store, said: “It was a superb Saturday with all our local artists in.

Nottinghamshire musician Jude performed at the Mansfield store.

“Massive thank you to Warren Ireland, Nanuk and Jude for all performing.

“We loved the HMV Live and Local vibes so much we’re doing it again this Saturday, October, 22.

