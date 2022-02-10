Tour of Britain 2017 stage 4 from Mansfield to Newark-On-Trent. Crowds at the start in Mansfield.

Mansfield expects to again welcome the prestigious Tour of Britain cycling race to the town in September.

By John Lomas
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 12:27 pm

It has today been confirmed the race will be in Nottinghamshire on Thursday, 8th September READ STORY HERE and it has previously come to Mansfield in 2017 and 2018 when the town staged the finish of the leg and crowds thronged the streets to see the race come through. Here are some memories of those years.

1. 2017

Crowds gather at the start in Mansfield.

Photo: Chris Etchells

2. 2017

Team Dimension Data rider Mark Cavendish at the start in Mansfield.

Photo: Chris Etchells

3. 2017

Team Great Britain rider Chris Lawless speaking to the media at the start in Mansfield.

Photo: Chris Etchells

4. 2018

The winner, Ian Stannard makes his way past the finish post to applause from waiting fans.

Photo: Anne Shelley

