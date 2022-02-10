The Tour of Britain in Mansfield in 2017.

Full route details have not yet been released but it was today announced that Nottinghamshire will be staging the fifth leg on Thursday, 8th September when Mansfield is again hoping to stage the finish.

Mansfield District Council has set aside a £25,000 budget for the event.

It is the third time the sport’s leading names will grace the county’s roads following the staging of the Tour of Britain in 2017 and 2018 – leading to national and international interest in Nottinghamshire.

The 2018 stage saw competitors – including former Tour de France winners Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome – race from West Bridgford to Mansfield, which attracted 250,000 spectators and made it the largest sporting event in Nottinghamshire’s history.

It led to Nottinghamshire enjoying an economic boost which saw £3.9 million spent by participants and spectators on accommodation, food and drink and shopping.

Mansfield MP Coun Ben Bradley, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “I’m thrilled the Tour of Britain will be returning to Nottinghamshire in 2022 and is an event which will give our county a huge boost after the challenges of the pandemic.

“We had a hugely successful time hosting stages of the Tour in both 2017 and 2018, and I would expect the same for 2022.

“There are countless benefits to the Tour of Britain returning for our businesses, for our communities, for our health and for Nottinghamshire, including the chance to again be on a global stage which we deserve.

“The Tour of Britain coming back to Nottinghamshire will also play an important part in the economic recovery of our county and show we are bouncing back stronger than ever.

“Everyone should be very excited at the prospect of the Tour coming back to Nottinghamshire, every corner of our county could get something positive and long-lasting from its return.”

The Tour of Britain starts in Aberdeen on Sunday 4 September and finishes on the Isle of Wight seven days later – and, in addition to Nottinghamshire, passes through the south of Scotland, Redcar & Cleveland and North Yorkshire, Gloucestershire and Dorset.

Mick Bennett, Tour of Britain race director, said: “Announcing the locations of the Tour of Britain stages is always a day I look forward to greatly, as I know how much people want to watch the race from their own doorsteps.

“In our previous two stages in Nottinghamshire the community have really got behind the race from start to finish and I am sure 2022 will be no different.”

Cycling’s premier road event in this country will feature the world’s top teams and riders, alongside the best British-based cyclists, with a field comprising of Tour de France winners, Olympians and world champions.

Live coverage of the race is shown daily in the UK on ITV4, in addition to around the world.