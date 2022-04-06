The finish will again be outside Mansfield’s Civic Centre, however it will be approached from the opposite direction to which Team Sky rider Ian Stannard approached it en route to a memorable solo victory four years ago.

Stage five will start and finish in the same places – West Bridgford and Mansfield – as it did in 2018, albeit with a different route that takes in Cotgrave, Gedling, Southwell, Retford and Worksop.

Riders will then head into Mansfield via Clumber Park and Sherwood Forest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2022 Stage Five Tour of Britain route

This will be the only stage of the 2022 Tour with less than 2,000 metres of climbing and will cover 191m.

The county has an acclaimed list of stage winners to its name, with former world champion Tom Boonen (2004); Tour de France stage winners Matteo Trentin (2015) and Fernando Gaviria (2017); and British rider Ian Stannard (2018) all previously victorious in Robin Hood Country.