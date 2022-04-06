New route for Nottinghamshire stage of 2022 Tour of Britain as it heads for Mansfield
The Tour of Britain returns to familiar terrain on day five as it heads to Nottinghamshire for the first time since 2018 but with a new route.
The finish will again be outside Mansfield’s Civic Centre, however it will be approached from the opposite direction to which Team Sky rider Ian Stannard approached it en route to a memorable solo victory four years ago.
Stage five will start and finish in the same places – West Bridgford and Mansfield – as it did in 2018, albeit with a different route that takes in Cotgrave, Gedling, Southwell, Retford and Worksop.
Riders will then head into Mansfield via Clumber Park and Sherwood Forest.
This will be the only stage of the 2022 Tour with less than 2,000 metres of climbing and will cover 191m.
The county has an acclaimed list of stage winners to its name, with former world champion Tom Boonen (2004); Tour de France stage winners Matteo Trentin (2015) and Fernando Gaviria (2017); and British rider Ian Stannard (2018) all previously victorious in Robin Hood Country.
More details of stage five will be announced in the summer.