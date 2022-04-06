This is the third time the town has hosted the event.

In 2017 Mansfield welcomed stage four, hosting the start from Mansfield Market Place and the Tour returned for a festival finale of the penultimate stage of the 2018 race, finishing at the Civic Centre.

Pictured at the Tour of Britain announcement in Warsop are: Ollie Peckover, Ribble Weldtide rider, James Biddlestone, Mansfield District Council head of people and transformation, Tobi the TOB mascot, Mansfield mayor Andy Abrahams and Ross Lamb, Ribble Weldtide rider.

Now in 2022 one of the biggest watched free events is back with what is set to be a heart racing finish of stage five on Thursday, 8th September.

Mansfield executive mayor Andrew Abrahams said: “What an honour it will be to see the Tour of Britain returning to Nottinghamshire this year and yet another festival finale here in Mansfield.“We’ve worked with the Tour of Britain team to take the route through some of our priority neighbourhoods so that our community can really experience the thrill of the race this time around.“If you live in Market Warsop, Mansfield Woodhouse, Racecourse, Newgate and Portland wards then you are in for a treat!

“Get out on to your pavement and see the riders whizzing through your streets before it heads back to the town centre finish line”.“We’re able to support the hosting of the Tour of Britain with help from the Town's Fund Destination Mansfield project, which looks to rebrand and reposition Mansfield as a place to live work and visit.

“This is the first activity in a three year plan to help improve the image and reputation of the district and put us well and truly on the map as an event-friendly town.”

Stags winner Ian Stannard makes his way past the finish post to applause from waiting fans in Mansfield in 2018.

The stage will start over in Rushcliffe before making its way around the south of the city towards Gunthorpe before curving around Southwell and winding its way through the district of Newark and Sherwood.

The tour heads into Bassetlaw, through Retford and then into the famous landscape of the Duke of Portland before entering Robin Hood Country then on to Mansfield with Warsop being the entry point for the race.Once in the Mansfield district around 2.30pm, the route is anticipated to go through Market Warsop (Sherwood Street area), Mansfield Woodhouse (A60) before heading to Forest Town and back into town on the ring road to the Civic Centre where the Tour of Britain village and Festival Finale will take place.