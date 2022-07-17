The Met Office warning will be in place from Monday, July 18, to 11.59pm on Tuesday, July 19, covering parts of central, northern, eastern and south-eastern England.

It comes as BBC forecasters predict temperatures of up to 38C, or 100F across Mansfield and Ashfield tomorrow and Tuesday, and up to 40C, 104F, in Ollerton on Tuesday.

The exceptional hot spell could lead to possible widespread impacts on people and infrastructure, the Met Office has warned.

Paul Gundersen, Met Office chief meteorologist, said “Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking temperatures are likely early next week, quite widely across the red warning area on Monday, and focussed a little more east and north on Tuesday.

“Currently there is a 50 per cent chance we could see temperatures top 40°C and 80 cent we will see a new maximum temperature reached.

“Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm, especially in urban areas. This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure. Therefore, it is important people plan for the heat and consider changing their routines. This level of heat can have adverse health effects.”

The Met Office has issued its first ever red warning for extreme heat in the UK, covering Mansfield and Ashfield.

According to the Met Office, there could be population-wide adverse health effects experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to serious illness or danger to life.

Government advice is 999 services should be used in emergencies only.

‘Substantial changes’ in working practices and daily routines will be required.

There is also a high risk of failure of heat-sensitive systems and equipment, potentially leading to localised loss of power and other essential services, such as water or mobile phone services is expected.

Delays on roads and road closures, along with delays and cancellations to rail and air travel is also expected.

An amber weather warning had previously been issued, indicating there could be a danger to life or potential serious illness.

This warning remains in place for today, with tomorrow and Tuesday upgraded to red, the highest alert level possible, in parallel with an increase in the current Heat Health Warning to Level 4 for England by the UK Health Security Agency.