Amber Extreme heat warning issued as temperature is set to climb in Mansfield

Today (Friday, July 15) will have a dry start with a few bright or sunny spells.

Cloud soon increasing, and rather cloudy through the middle part of the day with a few showers, mainly in the north.

Largely dry with sunny spells this evening and a maximum temperature 22 °C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperature is set to climb in Mansfield before heatwave returns next week

It will be dry overnight with patchy cloud and clear spells for most.

Winds falling light, perhaps with an isolated shallow mist patch forming around dawn and a minimum temperature of 11 °C.

Saturday (July 16) will be a fine, dry day in prospect with long sunny spells and light winds. Feeling very warm with a maximum temperature of 26 °C.

Temperatures will continue to climb over the weekend before becoming very hot by Monday, perhaps exceptionally hot on Tuesday with an increasing breeze.

An Amber Extreme heat warning, which is an impact-based warning designed to highlight impacts to protect lives, property and infrastructure, has been issued for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures are likely to peak in excess of 35°C in southern, central and eastern areas of England, and more widely around 32°C within the warning area.

Tuesday currently looks to see the peak of this heat, although exceptional warmth is likely throughout the warning period.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “Heat-health alerts have now been issued to the majority of the country, with temperatures set to remain consistently high throughout the duration of this week.

“Most of us can enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but it is important to keep yourself hydrated and to find shade where possible when UV rays are strongest, between 11am and 3pm.

“If you have vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, make sure they are aware of how they can keep themselves protected from the warm weather.’’