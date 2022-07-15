Popular farm attraction announces two-day closure due to extreme weather warning

Staff at the farm, in Farnsfield, said they had been ‘keeping a close eye’ on the forecasted conditions and have now announced it will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, July 18 and 19.

A team spokesman said: “Due to the Met Office weather warning and to help us keep the animals and team safe, we have taken the difficult decision to stay closed for this period of extreme weather.

“Thank you, as always, for your understanding.”

Guinea pigs at White Post Farm enjoy some icy treats to keep cool.

Southwell Racecouse has also cancelled its planned fixture on Tuesday.

A racecourse spokesman said: “In light of this morning’s announcements from the Met Office and the updated local weather forecasts, we have taken the decision to abandon the fixture scheduled to take place here at Southwell Racecourse on Tuesday, July 19.

“The safety and welfare of our guests, owners, trainers, jockeys, horses and staff is of paramount importance to us, hence making this decision in conjunction with our colleagues at the British Horseracing Authority.”