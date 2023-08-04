Top dance orchestra ‘Ibiza Nights’ have promised to bring sunshine to Sutton Lawn for Ashfield Day whatever the weather.

They are headlining tomorrow’s Ashfield Day party as they bring to a close a day of live music, a huge funfair, big markets, two licensed bars, a food court, an open air cinema and much, much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The party in the park is the second Ashfield Day – and promises to bigger and better than last year.

Ibiza Nights will bring sunshine to the Lawn. (Photo by: Ibiza Nights)

Weather predictions say, while there will be some rain, it will not impact the day. Organisers are asking residents to bring their brollies and rain coats just in case.

The party will start on Sutton Lawn from 10.30am and go right through until 10pm.

New to Ashfield Day this year are a range of top-end tribute acts, with something for everyone, on stage from 2-10pm. This includes the UK’s best Beyonce tribute act, as well as tributes to Taylor Swift, Take That, Robbie Williams, ABBA, and George Ezra. Local groups and musicians including the Empire Music School, based in Kirkby are also entertaining from 10.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dino Buttarazzi, the man behind Ibiza Nights, who hit the stage at 9pm, has promised to bring sunshine and energy to the party.

From left, Coun Helen-Ann Smith, Coun Jodine Cronshaw and Coun Rachel Madden are helping at the event. (Photo by: Ashfield Independents)

He said, “Our five-piece orchestra and vocalists can’t wait to perform on the huge stage. Our music is a celebration of all things Ibiza – with classics planned from the likes of Sophie Ellis-Bexter, Daft Punk, Moloko, Robert Miles, Faithless, David Guetta, Ultra Nate, and many, many more. You can re-live the biggest Ibiza moments of your life like you've never heard or seen before right on Sutton Lawn. We guarantee that you’ll be raving into the night. We promise to bring sunshine to the biggest party in town.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader, said: “This is the biggest party thrown in Ashfield by the council for decades. We’re not going to let a drop of rain put us off. There really is something for everyone at our biggest ever Ashfield Day. We’ve booked top end tribute bands this year to bring the music of the masses to the masses. This is the start of our summer of events, so why not head down to Sutton Lawn to celebrate everything that is good about Ashfield.”