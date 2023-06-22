This year’s event will take place on the park on Saturday, August 5, from 10.30am, and will run into the night, finishing at about 10pm.

New to Ashfield Day this year are a range of top-end tribute acts, who are guaranteed to entertain the crowds.

On stage from 2-10pm, this includes the UK’s best Beyonce tribute act, as well as tributes to Taylor Swift, Take That, Robbie Williams, ABBA and George Ezra.

Crowds gathered on Sutton Lawn for Ashfield Day last year

Closing the stage will be Ibiza Nights, a live five-piece band with strings and a vocalist, performing classic dance music from David Guetta to Daft Punk.

Elsewhere, there will be a fun fair with rides for children and adults, prize stalls, an Armed Forces and emergency services area featuring vehicles and stalls.

This year, event-goers will be able to quench their thirst at one of two bars serving alcohol and soft drinks, as well as enjoy a meal in the food court.

At the community performance space, community groups, dance and music schools will have the chance to show off their skills. A heritage area at the event will showcase Ashfield’s history and culture.

The council has worked hard to create a new and exciting event line up alongside the return of the ever-popular free open-air cinema which will be showing Matilda the Musical and Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

Also returning will be the market village, which saw more than 70 stalls last year. Visitors will be able to watch a dog show and can escape the hustle and bustle with free face-painting and family activities inside the Feel Good Families community gazebo.

The visitor-favourite animal area will be returning with a host of animal experiences.

Any businesses, charities, or community groups interested in having a stall or attending the event, should see outoftheboxevents.co.uk/ashfield-traders

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said “Last year saw more than 12,500 residents attend the event. This year we are hoping to top that with our extended offer with something to suit everyone’s tastes. Ashfield Day is a real celebration of our home and the people that make it. We are so proud to be able to throw such a fabulous event for the residents of Ashfield.”