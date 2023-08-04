News you can trust since 1952
Police appeal to help find Annesley fly-tippers

Police are appealing for information to track down the people who fly-tipped carpets and furniture on a country lane in Annesley.
By John Smith
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 12:41 BST

It is believed a person or persons in a white van are responsible for the incident, which happened on Kennel Lane on Wednesday, July 26, at about 9.30pm.

Police are also after the public’s help on a number of incidents of burglary, theft and criminal damage.

Police are appealing for information to find the Annesley fly-tippers. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice are appealing for information to find the Annesley fly-tippers. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
A white Lexmoto motorbike was stolen from the front garden of a house on Inkerman Road, Selston. between 9pm on Thursday, July 27 and 5.30pm the following day.

A Honda motorbike was stolen from outside a house on Sedgwick Street, Jacksdale, between 10pm on July 27, and 5.30am the following day.

Locks to a garden gate were cut off at a property on Main Road, Jacksdale, on Friday, July 28, at about 1am.

The lounge window of a house on Nottingham Road, Selston, was smashed by a stone on Saturday, July 29, at 7.45pm.

A black Volkswagen parked on Harcourt Street, Kirkby, had the windscreen smashed between 7pm on July 29 and 8am the following day.

Anyone with any information on these incidents is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield district neighbourhood policing team at [email protected], or on 101.