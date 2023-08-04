It is believed a person or persons in a white van are responsible for the incident, which happened on Kennel Lane on Wednesday, July 26, at about 9.30pm.

Police are also after the public’s help on a number of incidents of burglary, theft and criminal damage.

Police are appealing for information to find the Annesley fly-tippers. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A white Lexmoto motorbike was stolen from the front garden of a house on Inkerman Road, Selston. between 9pm on Thursday, July 27 and 5.30pm the following day.

A Honda motorbike was stolen from outside a house on Sedgwick Street, Jacksdale, between 10pm on July 27, and 5.30am the following day.

Locks to a garden gate were cut off at a property on Main Road, Jacksdale, on Friday, July 28, at about 1am.

The lounge window of a house on Nottingham Road, Selston, was smashed by a stone on Saturday, July 29, at 7.45pm.

A black Volkswagen parked on Harcourt Street, Kirkby, had the windscreen smashed between 7pm on July 29 and 8am the following day.