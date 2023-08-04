Wet weather set to return to Mansfield this weekend with showers and thunderstorms forecast

Nottinghamshire saw 105.8mm of rain in July, which is 70 per cent more than average.

The last time Nottinghamshire had a July wetter than 2023 was 2009, when 125.4mm of rain fell.

And the wet weather is set to return to the county this weekend.

The wet weather didn't stop these people attending the opening weekend of the Robin Hood Festival

Today (Friday, August 4) had a cloudy start with occasional showers but the cloud will break up to give the occasional sunny spell, with showers becoming more frequent and likely heavy and thundery at times.

Showers will become more isolated into the evening with a maximum temperature of 18 °C.

Tonight the isolated showers will continue, slowly becoming confined to coastlines overnight with drier conditions in the west.

The more widespread, and possibly heavy, rain and showers will arrive from the west in the morning. The minimum temperature will be 12 °C.

Tomorrow (Saturday, August 5) there will be widespread rain throughout the day, heavy and possibly thundery at times.

Breezy, especially along coasts before the rain becomes lighter and patchier into the evening, clearing eastern coasts during the night. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

There are lots of events taking place in Mansfield and Ashfield this weekend including Ashfield Day on Sutton Lawn and the Robin Hood Festival in Sherwood Forest.