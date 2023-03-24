The sink hole is on Violet Hill, which is now closed northbound towards Forest Town, from Oak Tree Lane, causing traffic chaos for many.

Severn Trent Water has now confirmed the sink hole has been caused by a collapsed sewer.

And as reported on your Chad’s website earlier this week, fears it would not be a quick fix have proved to be well founded.

The sink hole on Violet Hill has been caused by a collapsed sewer and could take up to 10 days to repair

Coun Nigel Moxon, who represents Mansfield East & Forest on Nottinghamshire Council, has posted an update on his Facebook page.

He said: “Severn Trent have now established it is their sewer that has collapsed.

“It looks like it could be an entire 30-metre stretch of sewer at a depth of three metres that needs repairing, not just the 0.5 sq metres of sink hole you can see.

“Residents have received a letter informing them of the issue with the sewer and saying that it will take up to 10 days to repair.

“Several of you have commented on Facebook, or emailed or called me directly, suggesting temporary lights be installed on Violet Hill.

“Severn Trent are looking at this and the feasibility of doing it.

“Due to the proximity to the Oak Tree Lane/Eakring Road junction, any traffic control would have to control that junction too.

“And depending upon the length of the repair, would also have to control access to Fairfield Drive and potentially the junction with Crown Farm Way.

“ realise people are frustrated with this closure. I’m frustrated too, I live very close to the site and go past the site several times a day, so I’m more than aware of the additional time this is adding on to journeys.

“But I can’t begin to imagine the frustrations that residents and businesses on Violet Hill and Fairfield Drive are having at the moment.

“Some of that is made much worse by the dangerous actions of some people who have chosen take it upon themselves to move cones and signs, create their own mini-diversions on the pavement or drive the wrong way down the road into oncoming traffic.

"I’ve witnessed someone get out their car and move some cones so they could drive through, and seen a motorbike ride down the pavement at high speed.

"While it might be frustrating, and adding much time to your journey, these signs, cones and barriers are there for your safety, other road users safety, pedestrians and local residents safety.”

Coun Moxon said he and Coun Ben Bradley, council leader and Mansfield MP, have been in regular communication with Severn Trent about this repair

He said: “We are pressing them to get the repairs done quickly, but also properly.

“There is no point in repairing a small bit now, only for it to fail again further down the sewer in a few months time.

“So in summary, this is not a pothole, it’s not a case of chucking a bit of tarmac in the hole and getting it reopened.

