News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
7 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
7 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
8 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
10 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
10 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Motorists warned not to try to drive around large sink hole on busy Mansfield road

Mansfield motorists are being warned to avoid a closed road after a collapsed drain caused a big sink hole to appear in the surface.

By John Smith
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:57 GMT- 2 min read

Violet Hill is closed northbound towards Forest Town, from Oak Tree Lane.

But council officials have been receiving reports of motorists moving cones put out around the sink hole, in order to drive on the pavement in order to get around it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Nigel Moxon, who represents Mansfield East & Forest at Nottinghamshire Council, has warned drivers the road is closed and asked them not to try to drive around the area.

A large sinkhole has appeared in the road on Violet Hill following a collapsed drain
A large sinkhole has appeared in the road on Violet Hill following a collapsed drain
A large sinkhole has appeared in the road on Violet Hill following a collapsed drain
Most Popular

He said: “A sinkhole was discovered and reported on Friday afternoon to Nottinghamshire County Council. Via (NCC's Highways partner) enacted a partial road closure to the northbound carriageway on Violet Hill.

The sinkhole appears to be as the result of a collapsed drain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Because of this, Severn Trent have been informed and are responsible for making the repairs.

"Myself and Ben Bradley MP have been in contact with Severn Trent to ensure that the drain is fixed quickly, but that the whole drain is inspected as it could be that the entire length of the drain is in a precarious state, not just where the sinkhole has appeared.

Violet Hill remains closed and Coun Moxon is warning drivers not to move barriers to try and drive around the area
Violet Hill remains closed and Coun Moxon is warning drivers not to move barriers to try and drive around the area
Violet Hill remains closed and Coun Moxon is warning drivers not to move barriers to try and drive around the area

"It is important that the repair is done once and that we aren't back in a similar position in a few months time further down the carriageway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Major Sutton town centre redesign due for planning approval – including sundial ...

“On Sunday, I visited the site along with Via.

"They have had to return to put out additional barriers and cones.

"Unfortunately, motorists are taking it upon themselves to move the barriers and have been using the pavement to get around the closure, which is incredibly dangerous.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I have spoken to a number of residents and businesses on Violet Hill who are incredibly concerned with the actions of some motorists who are moving cones, barriers and signage.

"Whilst the closure is extremely frustrating and inconvenient, I would urge everyone to abide by the closure for the safety of themselves and for local residents and their property.

“In the meantime, we are in constant communication with Severn Trent in order to get the carriageway fixed and reopened as soon as possible, recognising that this is a main route from the Mansfield and Ashfield Regeneration Route (MARR) road through to Forest Town, Mansfield Woodhouse and beyond.”

MotoristsMansfieldSevern Trent