Violet Hill is closed northbound towards Forest Town, from Oak Tree Lane.

But council officials have been receiving reports of motorists moving cones put out around the sink hole, in order to drive on the pavement in order to get around it.

Coun Nigel Moxon, who represents Mansfield East & Forest at Nottinghamshire Council, has warned drivers the road is closed and asked them not to try to drive around the area.

A large sinkhole has appeared in the road on Violet Hill following a collapsed drain

He said: “A sinkhole was discovered and reported on Friday afternoon to Nottinghamshire County Council. Via (NCC's Highways partner) enacted a partial road closure to the northbound carriageway on Violet Hill.

The sinkhole appears to be as the result of a collapsed drain.

"Because of this, Severn Trent have been informed and are responsible for making the repairs.

"Myself and Ben Bradley MP have been in contact with Severn Trent to ensure that the drain is fixed quickly, but that the whole drain is inspected as it could be that the entire length of the drain is in a precarious state, not just where the sinkhole has appeared.

Violet Hill remains closed and Coun Moxon is warning drivers not to move barriers to try and drive around the area

"It is important that the repair is done once and that we aren't back in a similar position in a few months time further down the carriageway.

“On Sunday, I visited the site along with Via.

"They have had to return to put out additional barriers and cones.

"Unfortunately, motorists are taking it upon themselves to move the barriers and have been using the pavement to get around the closure, which is incredibly dangerous.

“I have spoken to a number of residents and businesses on Violet Hill who are incredibly concerned with the actions of some motorists who are moving cones, barriers and signage.

"Whilst the closure is extremely frustrating and inconvenient, I would urge everyone to abide by the closure for the safety of themselves and for local residents and their property.