Large sink hole that has closed a Mansfield road 'may not be a quick fix'

Fears have been raised that a large sink hole which has appeared in a busy Mansfield road last weekend may take longer than thought to repair.

By John Smith
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 16:35 GMT

The sink hole is on Violet Hill, which is now closed northbound towards Forest Town, from Oak Tree Lane.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area, after reports of motorists moving cones, so they can drive on the pavement to get around the sink hole.

Now, Coun Nigel Moxon, who represents Mansfield East & Forest at Nottinghamshire Council, has posted an update on his Facebook page and says the news is not good.

Violet Hill remains partly closed due to the sink hole
He said: “Both Via, Nottinghamshire Council's highways partner, and Severn Trent have been on site this week and have been assessing the extent of the damage.

“It looks like the sink hole is just the start of the problem and it could be a whole section of drain/sewer has collapsed or is about to collapse.

“More work is being carried out but the bad news is that this is looking increasingly likely to not be a quick fix.

“Clearly we want the problem sorting once and for all, rather than fixing the hole you can see and potentially having the same problem again in a few months time.

“As soon as I receive some more definitive news on timescales for repairs, I'll post it.

“In the meantime, both myself and Coun Ben Bradley, council leader, are in regular communication with teams at both Via and Severn Trent to get this repair completed as quickly as possible.

“If anyone has any concerns, please feel free to call me or email me at [email protected]

