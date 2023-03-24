The incident happened overnight on Thursday, March 16, on Wollaton Road when a blue Volkswagen Touran, parked at the roadside, was attacked by a white male teenager, of medium build and wearing a tracksuit.

Police also want help with other incidents of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in Kirkby.

Police want to find a teenager who smashed the mirror and windows on a car in Kirkby

On Sunday, March 19, just before 5pm, there were reports of two males and a female in a flowery dress throwing things at a house window on Lytham Road.

On Wednesday, March 22, just after 4.30pm, two males aged about 16 or 17, smashed the windows of a caravan parked on a driveway on Ashfield Drive.

No damage was caused, but police said it is an ongoing problem.