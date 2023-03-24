News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
1 hour ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
3 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
4 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
6 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
6 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Police want help to find teen who smashed up a car in Kirkby

Police are appealing for information to help find a teenager who smashed the mirrors and windows on a car in Kirkby.

By John Smith
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:25 GMT- 1 min read

The incident happened overnight on Thursday, March 16, on Wollaton Road when a blue Volkswagen Touran, parked at the roadside, was attacked by a white male teenager, of medium build and wearing a tracksuit.

Police also want help with other incidents of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in Kirkby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Driver led police on 95mph chase through Farnsfield after ‘going off the rails’
Police want to find a teenager who smashed the mirror and windows on a car in Kirkby
Police want to find a teenager who smashed the mirror and windows on a car in Kirkby
Police want to find a teenager who smashed the mirror and windows on a car in Kirkby
Most Popular

On Sunday, March 19, just before 5pm, there were reports of two males and a female in a flowery dress throwing things at a house window on Lytham Road.

On Wednesday, March 22, just after 4.30pm, two males aged about 16 or 17, smashed the windows of a caravan parked on a driveway on Ashfield Drive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No damage was caused, but police said it is an ongoing problem.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should email [email protected], call the police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.