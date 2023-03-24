Police want help to find teen who smashed up a car in Kirkby
Police are appealing for information to help find a teenager who smashed the mirrors and windows on a car in Kirkby.
The incident happened overnight on Thursday, March 16, on Wollaton Road when a blue Volkswagen Touran, parked at the roadside, was attacked by a white male teenager, of medium build and wearing a tracksuit.
Police also want help with other incidents of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in Kirkby.
On Sunday, March 19, just before 5pm, there were reports of two males and a female in a flowery dress throwing things at a house window on Lytham Road.
On Wednesday, March 22, just after 4.30pm, two males aged about 16 or 17, smashed the windows of a caravan parked on a driveway on Ashfield Drive.
No damage was caused, but police said it is an ongoing problem.
Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should email [email protected], call the police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.