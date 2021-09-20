Significant bus travel disruptions in Mansfield as major routes cancelled

Stagecoach East Midlands, which operates services throughout Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, are currently in talks with unions on pay, and said earlier this month that they hoped for ‘minimal impact’ on services.

Transport union RMT members at Mansfield’s Stagecoach depot, on Sutton Road, are taking action, which includes ‘not to undertake overtime and not to undertake rest day working’ during two periods – between 12.01am on Friday, September 17, and 11:59pm on Friday, October 1, and between 12.01am on Friday, October 8, and 11.59pm on Friday, October 22.

The bus company’s Twitter account has posted a number of tweets listing the routes which are cancelled, many of which will impact commuters getting to and from work.

There are significant timetable disruptions today

Their tweets stated: “The following service journeys will not operate – we apologise for any inconvenience.

“Pronto, Mansfield to Nottingham at: 0635, 0715, 0815, 0825, 0910, 1010, 1125, 1150, 1300, 1340, 1440, 1630, 1800, 1810.

“Pronto, Mansfield to Chesterfield at: 0635, 1600, 1955.

“Service 28b, Mansfield to Eakring at: 1015, 1215.

“Service 16, Mansfield to Clipstone at: 0625, 0825, 1025, 1125, 1225, 1355, 1525, 1735, 1850.

“Service 23, Mansfield to Langwith at: 1240, 1440.

“Service 14, Mansfield to Kirton at: 0640, 1340, 1740.

“Service 15, Mansfield to Walesby at: 1010, 1310.

“Service 7 Mansfield to Oak Tree at: 0540, 0740, 0940, 1110, 1140, 1340, 1640.

“Service 11 Mansfield to Meden Vale at: 1130, 1330.

“Service 12 Mansfield to Shirebrook at: 1045, 1245, 1615

“Mansfield to Designer Outlet at 0645, 0835, 0855, 1035, 1115, 1135, 1235, 1315, 1435, 1515, 1555, 1715, 1755, 1910.

“Service 1, Mansfield to Huthwaite at: 0450, 0625, 0655, 0745, 0925, 1125, 1325, 1345, 1425, 1545, 1625, 1725.

“Mansfield to Alfreton at: 0805, 1105.

“Service 1 Mansfield to Woodhouse at: 0545, 0605, 0705, 0725, 0755, 0815, 0845, 0955, 1025, 1055, 1105, 1125, 1155, 1235, 1245, 1255, 1305, 1355, 1425, 1445, 1505, 1545, 1555, 1635, 1645, 1715, 1725, 1825, 1835, 1915, 2040.”

Stagecoach East Midlands has been approached by your Chad for further comment on the disruptions.

