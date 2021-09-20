Mansfield resident needed hospital treatment after being slashed with knife by burglars in raid on his home

A man was left needing hospital treatment after being attacked by four men during a raid on his home.

Detectives said four men barged into the victim’s home ‘before beating him and allegedly attacking him with a knife’.

The 47-year-old victim needed hospital treatment after he suffered a broken nose, two small slash wounds on his arm and leg, and bruising after being repeatedly punched to the head.

Police officers are now investigating the aggravated burglary, which happened on Tuckers Lane, Mansfield, on Thursday, September 16, at about 7.10pm.

Tuckers Lane, Mansfield.

Police said the suspects also made threats for the victim's money before stealing a Microsoft Xbox games console, mountain bike, and bank cards.

Detective Constable Nathan Bingham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Violence like this is abhorrent and we are determined to catch those responsible.

“It’s believed some of the suspects are known to the victim and we do not believe there is a wider threat to the public.”

Call police on 101.

