Mansfield bus operator hopes for 'minimal impact' on passengers as staff take industrial action over pay

Stagecoach East Midlands runs services from Mansfield to places such as Clipstone, Warsop, Newark, Nottingham, Shirebrook, and Alfreton.

However, transport union RMT has announced industrial action on Stagecoach East Midlands as part of a national campaign to ‘secure professional pay rates for professional drivers which includes RMT members in Yorkshire, the South West and Wessex’.

RMT members at Mansfield’s Stagecoach depot, on Sutton Road, will be taking the action, which includes ‘not to undertake overtime and not to undertake rest day working” during two periods – between 12.01am on Friday, September 17, and 11:59pm on Friday, October 1, and between 12.01am on Friday, October 8, and 11.59pm on Friday, October 22.

Stagecoach East Midlands' Mansfield depot, on Sutton Road.

Call for talks

A Stagecoach East Midlands spokesman said: “We expect the action will have a minimal impact on our services.

“However, we are disappointed with the union's stance, particularly when we have worked hard to protect the jobs of our people.

“Bus networks are requiring taxpayer support as a result of the pandemic and the focus should be on protecting the long-term sustainability of services for the local community.

“We are committed to offering good packages for our people that reflect the local economic conditions, the varying costs of running services and the level of passenger journeys.

“Disappointingly, none of the offers we have made to the RMT have been put forward by the union to members to vote on. Nevertheless, we very much remain open to continuing discussions with the union.”

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said: “It's well established now that we are facing a national shortage of bus drivers as staff leave over poor pay and conditions.

“It is ridiculous Stagecoach have chosen this moment to kick their staff in the teeth over pay. The consequences for local services will be horrific.

“RMT is fighting for professional wages for professional drivers and our East Midlands Stagecoach members are leading that charge with others across the country set to follow.”

He called on Stagecoach to hold talks with the union to agree a ‘just and fair settlement’.