Man blasts ‘thicko’ drivers ignoring 'road closed' signs after sinkhole appears on busy Mansfield street

Warwick Drive has been closed in both directions for investigation work to be carried out and large ‘road closed’ signs have been put in place.

But one frustrated resident has contacted your Chad to say drivers have been ignoring the signs and speeding on down the road – only to find they cannot get through.

He said today, Monday: “There are several signs saying ‘road closed’ but the absolute thickos speeding down the road after ignoring the signs is unbelievable.

Warwick Drive in Mansfield has been closed after a sinkhole opened up in the road.

“They then realise they’re not Kitt and haven’t got a turbo boost button and can’t jump over the barriers in the road.

“Fifty-plus cars ignoring the two massive road closed signs since 7am – is it National Thicko Day?”

A highways manager from Nottinghamshire Council said: “We were made aware of a collapse in the carriageway on Warwick Drive, Mansfield on Sunday.

The sinkhole.

“Our incident response team attended site and made the area safe with barriers and a temporary closure.

“Contractors were on site on Monday to implement a full closure and diversion.

“We are investigating the cause together with Severn Trent Water and once established, a plan will be made for repairs.”

It is the second sinkhole to lead to a road closure in Mansfield in a matter of months.

Poor behaviour from motorists was also reported there.

