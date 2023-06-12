A range of creative designs, including a nod to the area’s industrial history and a reference to Mansfield’s unique dialect, have been unveiled by the community in an attempt to “brighten” up the town’s railway station.

Unveiled artwork was designed with the help of Year 5 students from Sutton Road Primary and Nursery, Mansfield, who were guests of honour at the celebration event.

The pupils students worked with Lick of Paint artists Peachzz and Kunstity in a series of workshops to develop ideas for what should feature in the artworks.

The artists said: “We felt the ideas from the children added to the magic and wonder of the overall designs, creating some charm and life in these areas.”

The project was developed by First Art, a creative arts team for North Nottinghamshire and Debyshire area.

Karl Greenwood, First Art director, said: “We’re bowled over by the new artworks. The difference they’ve made has been phenomenal.

“The input from the students has been a key part of the project.

“The underpass was kept open during the painting, and many people commented on how much better it looks.

“The designs certainly bring a smile and that’s got to be a good thing.”

A small exhibition of the students’ work for the project is featured in the First Art shop in Mansfield’s Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

Opening times for the exhibition will be available at firstart.org.uk

1 . A creative community Community figures gather at Mansfield Railway Station to unveil the 'vibrant' art work. Including representatives from First Art, Mansfield Council, school leaders and key partners. Photo: Lamar Francois Photo Sales

2 . 'Be more Mansfield' Words to live by. That is one way to brighten up the platform. Photo: Mansfield District Council Photo Sales

3 . 'Ay up' Bold and cheerful greetings. Photo: Lamar Francois Photo Sales

4 . COYS Underpass from St Peter's retail park to Mansfield Railway Station. Photo: Mansfield District Counci Photo Sales

