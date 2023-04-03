Busy Mansfield road re-opens after huge sink hole is fixed
A main Mansfield road is fully open again after repairs to fix a large sink hole that appeared in the carriageway were completed.
The sink hole, on Violet Hill, was caused by a collapsed sewer, Severn Trent Water confirmed after inspecting the site.
The issue caused traffic chaos for many as it meant Violet Hill was partly closed northbound towards Forest Town, from Oak Tree Lane.
Severn Trent had warned repairs could take up to 10 days to be completed.
But after repairs started last week, Violet Hill reopened at 8am on Saturday after tarmacking was completed and had set, and barriers closing the road were removed.
Coun Nigel Moxon, who represents Mansfield East & Forest on Nottinghamshire Council, has been posting regular updates on the situation on his Facebook page.
And he was happy to share the good news that the road was open again on Saturday morning, which was April 1.
He said: “This is not an April Fools joke, Violet Hill reopened this morning, April 1, at about 8am.
"This should help the congestion in Mansfield no end.
“A massive thank you to the local residents for your patience whilst the work has been ongoing, and a big shout out to the businesses here on Violet Hill such as Onyx Barbershop, Leaders Estate Agents, Forest Tiles and Dave’s Place Fish & Chip Shop, all of whom have suffered during the closure.”
He added: “I’ve chased up Mansfield Council regarding residents’ bins on Violet Hill, but still no response back – I’ll keep chasing.”