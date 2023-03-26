News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
11 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
11 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
2 days ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation

Work under way to repair sink hole that has closed busy Mansfield road

Work has begun to repair a large sink hole which has appeared in a Mansfield road.

By John Smith
Published 26th Mar 2023, 21:05 BST- 2 min read

The sink hole, on Violet Hill, has been caused by a collapsed sewer, Severn Trent confirmed after inspecting the site.

The issue has caused traffic chaos for many as it has seen Violet Hill partly closed northbound towards Forest Town, from Oak Tree Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Severn Trent has now taken control of the site and the repair process is under way, but the company has warned it could take up to 10 days to complete the job.

Coun Nigel Moxon at the sink hole site where repair work is now underway
Coun Nigel Moxon at the sink hole site where repair work is now underway
Coun Nigel Moxon at the sink hole site where repair work is now underway
Most Popular

Coun Nigel Moxon, who represents Mansfield East & Forest on Nottinghamshire Council, has also warned drivers not to move traffic cones around in order to try to get past the closure, after receiving reports of motorists doing

just that and also driving along the pavement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Moxon has been posting updates on his Facebook page and has addressed the possibility of temporary traffic lights at the site in order to have two-way traffic again.

Read More
Toilet map shows lack of accessible toilets in Mansfield - with just four suitab...

He said: “I was pleased to see the teams from Severn Trent working away on the drains, so we can get the road completed and reopened as soon as possible.

“I know several people have added comments on Facebook or emailed me asking for temporary lights to be put up to allow traffic to go both ways.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’ve spoken to our transport team at Nottinghamshire Council, who are in communication with Severn Trent, who are now responsible for the site, to see if there are alternative solutions available.

“They are going to liaise with me to add some local knowledge to the situation, given I only live just around the corner.

“However, I will just add I have had some emails from residents asking that they don’t make any changes to the current situation as it could make the traffic problem worse – you could solve one problem and create another.

“Over the coming days, Severn Trent will again be contacting local residents and businesses effected to give them updates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Myself and Coun Ben Bradley, council leader and Mansfield MP, will try to keep you all updated with the latest news as soon as we have it.”

Severn TrentWorkMansfieldBen Bradley