The sink hole, on Violet Hill, has been caused by a collapsed sewer, Severn Trent confirmed after inspecting the site.

The issue has caused traffic chaos for many as it has seen Violet Hill partly closed northbound towards Forest Town, from Oak Tree Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Severn Trent has now taken control of the site and the repair process is under way, but the company has warned it could take up to 10 days to complete the job.

Coun Nigel Moxon at the sink hole site where repair work is now underway

Coun Nigel Moxon, who represents Mansfield East & Forest on Nottinghamshire Council, has also warned drivers not to move traffic cones around in order to try to get past the closure, after receiving reports of motorists doing

just that and also driving along the pavement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Moxon has been posting updates on his Facebook page and has addressed the possibility of temporary traffic lights at the site in order to have two-way traffic again.

He said: “I was pleased to see the teams from Severn Trent working away on the drains, so we can get the road completed and reopened as soon as possible.

“I know several people have added comments on Facebook or emailed me asking for temporary lights to be put up to allow traffic to go both ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve spoken to our transport team at Nottinghamshire Council, who are in communication with Severn Trent, who are now responsible for the site, to see if there are alternative solutions available.

“They are going to liaise with me to add some local knowledge to the situation, given I only live just around the corner.

“However, I will just add I have had some emails from residents asking that they don’t make any changes to the current situation as it could make the traffic problem worse – you could solve one problem and create another.

“Over the coming days, Severn Trent will again be contacting local residents and businesses effected to give them updates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad