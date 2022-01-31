Teens who tried to save couple from Kirkby fire 'devastated' as deaths announced

The group of 16-year-olds, who did not want to be named, spotted the fire on Forster Street, Kirkby, at 7pm on Saturday January 29.

They called the emergency services and began banging on the door of the property to attempt to alert the occupants, and knocked on the doors of neighbours, who were evacuated from their homes due to the severity of the blaze.

The couple, both in their sixties, were pulled from the burning home by firefighters but were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is now underway.

Amy Fern explained: “My son and his friends spotted the flames and immediately rang for the fire brigade.

"They were banging on the door of the house, trying to get the attention of the people who lived there, but nobody answered.

"They are absolutely devastated that they didn’t survive.”

Gladys Dear lives opposite the bungalow and says the fire has made her feel ‘vulnerable’ for the first time.

Gladys Dear admits that the fire has made her feel 'vulnerable'.

The 84-year-old said: "I didn’t actually hear anything of the fire, I could just hear engines running.

"The fire service put a leaflet through my door, but fortunately my smoke alarm is really sensitive and it gets checked every year.

"It’s awful though, I am so sorry to hear that they passed away.

"It’s terrible thinking that this could happen to anyone at any time – I didn’t feel vulnerable before, but I do now."

Floral tributes have been left at the scene

Councillor John Baird councillor for Greenwood and Summit visited the site of the fire, which was at a council house, yesterday to reassure residents.

He told the Chad today: "I visited the site of the fire on Forster Street yesterday to reassure residents and answer any question they might have.

“Investigators are still continuing with their work at site.

"This is a tragic situation and both Councillor Warren Nuttall and myself would like to offer our condolences to the family and friends of the two people who died in the fire.”

