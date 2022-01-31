Kirkby house fire: Two pronounced dead at the scene following rescue effort

Emergency services were called to Forster Street, Kirkby, shortly before 7pm on Saturday, January 29.

Two people were rescued from the home by firefighters, but were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews from Hucknall, Mansfield, Eastwood, Chesterfield and Alfreton stations got the fire under control and extinguished it. Eastwood crews arrived at the scene six minutes after the initial call.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two people have died

Area Manager for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Bryn Coleman, said: "I would like to share my most sincere condolences with the family and friends of the individuals during this difficult time.

"My support also goes out to the personnel and agencies who attended this incident. I would like to praise and thank the crews for their quick work in extremely challenging conditions.

"Our Fire Investigation team have been working to determine the cause of this fire. We will be linking in with the Coroner to complete the report.

"We will be in the area to reassure local residents from Tuesday 1 February. If you have any concerns about individuals in your community, I would urge you to arrange a free Safe and Well Visit by calling 0800 022 3235 or through our website www.notts-fire.gov.uk"