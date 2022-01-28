Kirkby College, on Tennyson Street, Kirkby, was rated inadequate at its previous inspection in 2018 and, despite a number of monitoring visits in November 2020, and March and September of 2021, the school was again rated ‘Inadequate’ by inspectors on November 23.

The report says the school lacks consistency in dealing with bullying incidents, and some pupils, including those with SEND, are unable to study the same number of subjects as their peers, with pupils ending up studying qualifications that might not meet their needs or prepare them appropriately for their next steps.

During the visit, inspectors saw examples of low behavioural expectations during lesson times and learning being disrupted by others, and teachers failing to challenge poor behaviour.

Kirkby College on Tennyson Street.

However, the school’s head has said they are ‘confident’ they can succeed in providing an ‘outstanding’ school.

Mark Golden, headteacher for the school, said: “We are deeply disappointed by the findings of our recent Ofsted report, as we want to provide the students and the local community with an outstanding school.

"This will always be our aim, and we are confident that with the action plan we have in place, coupled with our hard work and determination for improving the school, we can succeed.”

The report did, however, state that the school’s safeguarding processes were ‘effective’.

Inspectors gave the senior leadership team a number of actions they needed to take to improve the school, including ensuring SEND pupils have an improved curriculum, and implementing a ‘consistent approach’ to managing behaviour, so that pupils behave appropriately at all times and all pupils feel safe.

Mr Golden added: "We are currently working with a number of other schools as we look to improve and establish best practice processes that will allow us to give our students the education they deserve.

“We are excited for the future, but turning the school around will require a genuine team effort and so we ask our students and the local community for their patience and support as we embark on this challenge.”

