Possible shop planned for new Clipstone estate

Plans have been put forward to develop a retail complex near a new housing development in Clipstone.

The Cavendish Park Estate, on land off Cavendish Way, Clipstone, was developed by Persimmon Homes, Avant Homes and now Taylor Wimpey over the last decade, with planning permission granted to develop more than 400 homes on the land in 2009.

The housing development, off Cavendish Way.

Now those homes could be getting a number of retail units, which would likely include a convenience store, with Lincolnshire Co-op submitting an application to develop a shop on the estate.

The plans, submitted by developers Pegasus on behalf of the retailers, would see a medium convenience built alongside two smaller retail units - which can cater to homes across the estate.

The application follows the initial planning permission granted in 2009 which said that the houses built on Cavendish Way would be given a shop close to the estate.

It means residents would have a more convenient location to do their shopping, with the estate being more than a kilometre away from Clipstone and three miles away from Mansfield.

An artist's impression of the plans.

The planning application said: "The development will be a high quality, sustainable form of development and will result in delivering vital community facilities.

"The development is intended to improve the quality and choice on offer to the residents of Clipstone.

"The site is within the vicinity of existing and future residential properties which should encourage pedestrian trips for convenience goods.

"In addition, the scheme has been designed to minimise the effects of a retail unit on any neighbouring residents."

The application adds that deliveries to the site will only be permitted between the hours of 7am to 7pm Monday to Sunday.

There will be daily van deliveries from 4am for the likes of newspapers, milk, fresh bread and sandwiches, and the proposed operation hours of the convenience store are intended to be 7am to 11pm with deliveries taking place between the hours of 7am to 7pm.

The proposed opening hours for the two retail units are intended to be 7am to 11pm, seven days a week.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Co-op, who spoke in the application, added: "A successful local economy is good for everyone and we recycle our profits back into our communities.

"In our food stores, the Love Local range gives producers a route into a wider market.

"We also use local firms to build, maintain and bring forward our services and developments.

"We’re a landlord for lots of different business and residential tenants too. The rents we receive stay local and help us invest in schemes that benefit the community."

The plans, which also include dozens of car parking spaces and electric car charging ports, are awaiting a decision from Newark and Sherwood District Council.