Police have made an arrest after a report of a 'man carrying a large knife' near Mansfield.

Officers were called to Titchfield Street, Warsop just after 2.30pm yesterday (Friday, March 29).

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and affray and a knife was recovered.

No-one was hurt during the incident.

The man remains in police custody.

