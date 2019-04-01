Sherwood MP is launching his own tourism campaign

The start of this month marks Visit England’s English Tourism Week campaign, writes Mark Spencer MP.

This is a real chance to promote Sherwood as an area to come and visit, experience and enjoy.

Mark Spencer MP

It’s at the heart of Nottinghamshire and the very heart of England and that’s something I really want to push.

I’ve lived in Sherwood all my life, and there really is something different for you and your family to do every weekend.

So, to mark English Tourism Week, I’ve decided to launch my #VisitSherwood campaign.

Throughout the week, I’ll be using my Facebook and social media to promote as much about the constituency as possible.

I’m going to use this campaign to promote the big stuff like Rufford Abbey, Sherwood Forest and Newstead Abbey, but also to promote the smaller, less well-known venues.

And hopefully, as you’ll see from my campaign, Sherwood really does have something for everyone.

I’m not just going to promote its local history and heritage, but also its walks and scenery, its activity centres, even some of the local ghost stories.

But this won’t stop after English Tourism Week is over – I will continue my campaign to promote Sherwood as a destination throughout the year.

As well as English Tourism Week, this month is the Great British Spring Clean event.

This is a national campaign that’s a chance for groups, organisations or individuals to get out and clean up their local area.

My team was joined by volunteers from Hope Lea in Hucknall recently for a huge litter pick along Hucknall High Street.

I’ve got several more upcoming litter picks planned across the constituency and if you want to get involved, get in touch.

