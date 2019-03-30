Mobility scooter returned to 93-year-old owner and man arrested after 'suspicious' Sutton incident

A man has been arrested and a mobility scooter returned to its 93-year-old owner after police responded to a 'suspicious incident' in Sutton.

Police were called after reports of two people who had been seen trying car doors in Stanton Hill at around 4.55am this morning (Saturday, March 30).

Police were called to the scene.

When they arrived, they found a residential garage had been broken into.

Officers using a police dog arrested a 22-year-old man a short time later- he is currently in custody being questioned.

The mobility scooter was returned to the 93-year-old owner.

Officers are appealing for help to trace a second man in connection with the incident and urged anyone who saw anythingor has any information to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 129 of March 30 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.