On the first Monday in every month since last July, I have been hosting Zoom online meetings with residents who pre-booked a meeting with me and so in effect, I have had a series of face-to-face meetings albeit via the wonders of today’s technology.

Residents have shared with me their thoughts on what they would like to see Mansfield council do in the next four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right across the district residents have been responding to press advertising, social media posts inviting them to contact me either via the Zoom online system or by e-mail, phone or indeed a face-to-face meeting on their doorstep.

Mansfield Independents candidate Mick Barton.

Hundreds of residents have taken it upon themselves to voice their concerns and helped me to shape my People's Manifesto’.

It really has been an exercise in talking to local people to develop plans from the ground up. Other Independent candidates have also been talking to residents in their areas and all these contributions have come together to create what is a genuine attempt at putting in front of the electorate on Thursday just what the people of Mansfield & District want from their council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the conversations I have had with residents had been quite challenging to say the least, with serious criticism of the council and what many see as its poor record on consultation with residents on all sorts of issues.

Many residents have told me they feel the council just goes through the motions when it comes to consulting with them and they want to see that changed.

The overwhelming message I got was very much from the viewpoint of residents and residents feeling their views are listened to.

I have every intention, if I am elected as mayor, of improving communication between councillors, officers, and residents, so everyone participates in all the important local decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield Independents’ candidate Coun Barton, of Peafield Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, is one of five candidates standing to be mayor of Mansfield at the elections on Thursday, May 4. Also standing are: Andy Abrahams, address in Mansfield – Labour; Coun Andre Camilleri, address in Mansfield – Conservative; Karen Seymour, address in Mansfield – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition; and Julie Tasker-Love-Birks, of The Chantry, Mansfield – Independent.