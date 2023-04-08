Voters across the district will take to the polls on May 4 to decide who they want to represent their local ward.

A total of 36 council seats are up for election, with voters in each ward asked to elect one councillor to represent them until 2027.

Voters will also decide on who controls the council in the mayoral election – five people are on the ballot sheet for this poll.

In the 2019 election, Labour’s Andy Abrahams won the mayoral vote and the Labour Party won the most seats, with 15.

However, the group did not secure an overall majority in the chamber.

The Mansfield Independent Forum – now the Mansfield Independents – secured 13 seats, while there were six unaligned independents and two Conservatives.

Turnout in the 2019 poll was 29.79 per cent.

The May 2023 ward ballot sheets include candidates from Labour, the Mansfield Independents, the Conservatives, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, Green Party, Reform UK and unaligned independents.

Bancroft

Mandy Jackson, of Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield – MI;

Robert Learmonth, address in Mansfield district – Con;

Sue Swinscoe, address in Mansfield district – Lab;

Denis Nneka Tooley-Okonkwo, address in Mansfield district – TUSC.

Berry Hill

Stephen Bodle, of Alexandra Avenue, Mansfield – MI;

Andre Camilleri, address in Mansfield district – Con;

Michelle Laing, address in Mansfield district – Lab.

Brick Kiln

Faith Bekis, address in Mansfield district – Con;

Terry Clay, of Danvers Drive, Mansfield – Lab;

Deb Hodson, address in Mansfield district – TUSC;

Ben Hollywood, address in Mansfield district – MI.

Carr Bank

Michael Abbs, of Bancroft Lane, Mansfield – Lab;

Kelvin Peters, address in Mansfield district – Con;

Stuart Wallace, address in Mansfield district – MI.

Central

Charles Anderson, of Byrne Court, Arnold – Con;

Charles Hammersley, address in Mansfield district – Lab;

Andy Johnson, address in Mansfield district – MI;

Paul Tooley-Okonkwo, address in Mansfield district – TUSC.

Eakring

Joshua Charles, address in Mansfield district – Con;

John Metcalfe, of The Patchills, Mansfield – Lab;

Stewart Rickersey, address in Mansfield district – MI.

Grange Farm

Leah Hartshorn, address in Mansfield district – Lab;

John Roughton, address in Mansfield district – Con;

Il-Suna Sato, address in Mansfield district – TUSC;

June Stendall, of Seaforth Square, Mansfield – Ind.

Holly Forest Town

Shelly Burnett, address in Mansfield district – TUSC;

Bo Hitchmough, address in Mansfield district – Con;

Donna Thomas, address in Mansfield district – Lab;

Martin Wright, of Abbott Lea, Mansfield – MI.

Hornby

Vic Bobo, address in Mansfield district – Con;

Anne Callaghan, address in Mansfield district – Lab;

Ruth Ford, address in Mansfield district – MI;

Kings Walk

Rouchelle Evans, address in Mansfield district – Lab;

Stephen Harvey, address in Mansfield district – Ind;

Liz Langrick, address in Mansfield district – Con;

Kev Brown, of Harrop White Road, Mansfield – MI.

Kingsway Forest Town

Robert Corden, address in Mansfield district – Con;

Angie Jackson, address in Mansfield district – Lab;

Gio Loperfido, address in Mansfield district – MI.

Lindhurst

Tom Birchall, address in Mansfield district – MI;

Neil Smith, address in Mansfield district – Con;

Rich Mitchell-Tempest, address in Mansfield district – Lab.

Ling Forest

Andrea Dickens, address in Mansfield district – TUSC;

Bill Drewett, of Sylvester Street, Mansfield – MI;

Nigel Moxon, of Kilton Avenue, Mansfield – Con;

Zoe Lawrence-Newton, address in Mansfield district – Lab.

Manor

Paul Lawrence, address in Mansfield district – Con;

Jayne Riddin, address in Mansfield district – MI;

Craig Whitby, of Ley Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse – Lab.

Market Warsop

Debra Barlow, of Hamilton Drive, Warsop – Ind;

Joe Johnson, of Reef Close, Warsop – MI;

Jack Stephenson, of The Wickets, Warsop – Lab;

Rita Townsend, address in Mansfield district – Con;

Ruth Truswell, address in Mansfield district – TUSC.

Maun Valley Forest Town

Mick Barton, of Peafield Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse – MI;

Shane Draper, address in Mansfield district – Lab;

Karen Seymour, address in Mansfield district – TUSC;

Keith Townsend, address in Mansfield district – Con.

Meden

Denise Answer, address in Mansfield district – MI;

Grant Bembridge, address in Mansfield district – Con;

Andy Wetton, of Sherwood Street, Warsop – Lab.

Mill Lane

Caroline Ellos, address in Mansfield district – Lab;

Shirley Peters, address in Mansfield district – Con;

Andrea Russell, address in Mansfield district – MI.

Netherfield

Timothy Bower, address in Newark & Sherwood district – Con;

David Hughes, of Stonebridge Lane, Warsop – Lab;

Philip Shields, address in Mansfield district – Ind.

Newlands Forest Town

Pippa Clements, address in Ashfield district – Con;

Andrew Shooter, address in Mansfield district – Lab;

Sid Walker, of Braemar Road, Forest Town – MI.

Oak Tree

Gemma Canlin, address in Mansfield district – MI;

Paul Henshaw, of Matlock Avenue, Mansfield – Lab;

Nick Marks, of Hollington Way, Mansfield – Con;

Milo Tooley-Okonkwo, address in Mansfield district – TUSC.

Oakham

Robert Elliman, of Abbeydale Drive, Mansfield – Con;

Stephen North, of West Bank Avenue, Mansfield – Lab;

Craig Sims, of Paddock Close, Mansfield – MI.

Park Hall

Jacob Denness, address in Mansfield district – Lab;

Dean Ellis, address in Mansfield district – MI;

Alice Kurylo, address in Mansfield district – Con.

Penniment

Adam Brailsford, address in Mansfield district – TUSC;

Stuart Richardson, address in Mansfield district – Lab;

Michael Shilladay, address in Mansfield district – Con;

David Smith, of Peel Road, Mansfield – MI.

Pleasley

Chris Clarke, of Cardale Road, Pleasley – Green;

Sharron Hartshorn, address in Mansfield district – Lab;

Jak Shuttleworth, address in Mansfield district – Con;

Brian Wheatcroft, address in Mansfield district – MI.

Racecourse

Steve Garner, of Everton Street, Mansfield – Ind;

Rob Kinton, of Carter Lane, Mansfield – Lab;

Vicki Wright, of Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield – MI.

Rock Hill

Shaun Anthoney, address in Mansfield district – MI;

Mark Garner, of Forest Road, Mansfield – Ind;

Diana McKenzie, address in Mansfield district – Lab;

Julie Robinson, address in Ashfield district – Con.

Rufford

Barry Answer, address in Mansfield district – MI;

Garry Cole, of Ruskin Road, Mansfield – Lab;

Gareth Corden, address in Mansfield district – Con;

Shaun Thornton, address in Mansfield district – Green.

Sherwood

Alan Bell, address in Mansfield district – LabCo;

Emma Camina, address in Mansfield district – Con;

Teresa Hanstock, of Debdale Lane, Mansfield – MI.

Southwell

Elliott Brown, address in Mansfield district – Con;

Charlotte Inkle, of Girton Court, Mansfield – Lab;

Craig Vernon, of Syerston Court, Mansfield – MI.

Thompsons

Sinead Anderson, address in Ashfield district – Green;

Dennis Robinson, of Mount Street, Mansfield – Lab;

Roger Sutcliffe, of Lindhurst Lane, Mansfield – MI.

Vale

Jane Beachus, address in Mansfield district – Lab;

Wendy Cook, of Greenwood Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse – MI;

Gill Maharjan, address in Mansfield district – Green;

Michelle Swain, address in Mansfield district – Con.

Wainwright

Lynn Henshaw, of Matlock Avenue, Mansfield – Lab;

Ian Sheppard, address in Mansfield district – MI;

Beverley Smith, address in Mansfield district – Con.

Warsop Carrs

Ben Bonser, address in Ashfield district – MI;

Andy Burgin, of Sycamore Street, Church Warsop – Lab;

Robyn Hendley, address in Mansfield district – Green;

Barbara Henson, address in Mansfield district – Con.

West Bank

Ben Brown, address in Mansfield district – Con;

Faz Choudhury, of Sutton Road, Mansfield – MI;

Sally Higgins, of Welbeck Street, Mansfield – Lab;

Tony Jones, address in Mansfield district – Reform.

Yeoman Hill

Stuart Butler, address in Mansfield district – MI;

John Coxhead, of Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield – Lab;

Andy Tyler, address in Mansfield district – Con.

Key:

Con – Conservative Party;

Green – Green Party;

Ind – Independent;

Lab – Labour Party;

LabCo – Labour and Co-operative Party;

MI – Mansfield Independents, putting local residents first;

Reform – Reform UK;

