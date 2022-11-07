Battle lines drawn as Conservatives unveil Mansfield mayoral candidate

Coun Andre Camilleri, Nottinghamshire Council member for Mansfield South, has been unveiled as the Conservative candidate for next year’s Mansfield mayoral election.

Following a selection meeting and presentations from three shortlisted candidates, Party members chose Coun Camilleri as their candidate, with the aim of ending decades of Labour and Independent leadership of the council.

The post is currently held by Labour’s Andy Abrahams, who is expected to be selected to stand for re-election.

Coun Andre Camilleri, right, with Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP.

Mrs Allsop – who stood as the Conservative candidate in the first mayoral election back in 2002, finishing third – had held the position since 2015 election, following the retirement of fellow Mansfield Independent Tony Egginton, who had held the post since it was created in 2002, being reelected in 2007 and 2011.

Coun Mick Barton, Mansfield Council member for Maun Valley, has been selected as the Mansfield Independents’ mayoral candidate for the election on May 4, 2023.

Coun Camilleri said: “I am honoured to be chosen as the Conservative candidate for mayor of Mansfield. You can be assured I will do my utmost for the residents of my hometown if they elect me in May next year.”

Coun Camilleri previously served as cabinet member for public safety at Mansfield Council, and has represented Mansfield South on the county council since May 2021.

He also sits on the police and crime panel and acts as deputy cabinet member for finance.

The businessman has also acted aschairman of local charities such as DARE Lifeskills Education and Making It Enterprises.

He said: “Being a local man, who was born, educated and has worked and owned businesses here, I am well placed to deal with the serious issues facing our district.

“Problems include the high levels of crime and antisocial behaviour, improving our town centres and the terrible state of the finances at Mansfield Council.

“My background in the area and experience as a businessman and councillor mean I will be uniquely placed to tackle these issues that have sadly been neglected and poorly managed by the Labour administration.