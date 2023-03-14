News you can trust since 1952
Fourth candidate bidding for mayoral election in Mansfield

A Mansfield and North Nottinghamshire Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition candidate has joined the race to be mayor of Mansfield.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:10 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 11:11 GMT

Karen Seymour is to stand for TUSC at the election on May 4.

TUSC stands candidates who oppose all public spending cuts in local and national elections.

The 57-year-old benefits adviser, from Forest Town, whose husband died last year, after 36 years of marriage, said: “Every cut to public services is a lowering of our living standards. It’s difficult to see what else can be cut.

Karen Seymour is standing to be mayor of Mansfield.
“I want to show there is an alternative to austerity. Money is there to fund services properly.

“TUSC demands a reverse to privatisation, no increase in Council tax or charges to make up for government cuts and the building a mass campaign to demand money back from the Tory government.

“A TUSC mayor would only take the average workers' wage. We would seek a referendum to abolish the undemocratic mayoral post.

“If councillors from mainstream parties are not prepared to stand up and fight against austerity, they should stand aside for those who will.”

Ms Seymour is the fourth confirmed candidate for the election.

Sitting mayor Andy Abrahams is confirmed as standing for re-election for Labour.

Coun Andre Camilleri, Nottinghamshire Council member for Mansfield South, has been chosen as the Conservative candidate, while Coun Mick Barton, Mansfield Council member for Maun Valley, has been selected as the Mansfield Independents’ candidate.

TUSC was co-founded in 2010 by the late Bob Crow, the RMT transport workers’ union leader, as a federal coalition. Along with the RMT, a constituent organisation of TUSC, its All-Britain steering committee involves leading trade unionists from nine other unions; together with the Socialist Party, the Resist party founded by the former Labour MP Chris Williamson.

