Karen Seymour is to stand for TUSC at the election on May 4.

TUSC stands candidates who oppose all public spending cuts in local and national elections.

The 57-year-old benefits adviser, from Forest Town, whose husband died last year, after 36 years of marriage, said: “Every cut to public services is a lowering of our living standards. It’s difficult to see what else can be cut.

Karen Seymour is standing to be mayor of Mansfield.

“I want to show there is an alternative to austerity. Money is there to fund services properly.

“TUSC demands a reverse to privatisation, no increase in Council tax or charges to make up for government cuts and the building a mass campaign to demand money back from the Tory government.

“A TUSC mayor would only take the average workers' wage. We would seek a referendum to abolish the undemocratic mayoral post.

“If councillors from mainstream parties are not prepared to stand up and fight against austerity, they should stand aside for those who will.”

Ms Seymour is the fourth confirmed candidate for the election.

