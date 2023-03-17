Mansfield MP wants to 'see the job through' by getting re-elected at next general election

Coun Bradley had been linked with standing for the elected mayor position under the new devolved authority across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire – and he has not ruled himself out of that possibility yet, saying it was an exciting role and he will make a decision in autumn.

However, Coun Bradley, also Nottinghamshire Council leader and member for Mansfield North, says he wants to see through the major projects he has started since becoming Mansfield’s MP back in 2017.

Ben Bradley wants to build on the 'major progress' Mansfield has made

Posting on his Facebook page after being reselected as the Conservative parliamentary candidate for Mansfield, he said: “An absolute honour to have been reselected by the Ashfield and Mansfield Conservatives Federation to be the Conservative candidate for the next general election.

“Since 2017, Mansfield has been front and centre of so much of Britain's politics in that time, and on the map in a way that hadn't happened before.

“We've seen major progress, in particular on education as Mansfield has become a university town, offering opportunities in higher education to local young people for the first time at Nottingham Trent University’s Mansfield campus, whilst our college has gone from being in dire straits to now really driving a positive change for the town.

“We’re beginning to see some of the new funding we've secured take shape too, with our £76 million Severn Trent project, new hotels and restaurants on formerly derelict sites, and this year Towns Fund plans like improving car parking, a new Warsop Sports Centre and more will get going too.

“I want to see these projects through, and to continue to support Mansfield residents and I'm really grateful to my Conservative colleagues for their continued support to do that.”

Coun Bradley’s main opponent for the seat is set to be Steve Yemm, after Labour members have selected the former branch chairman and mayoral candidate to be their candidate next year.

