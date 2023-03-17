Nottinghamshire Council approved plans in January 2022 to assess whether the scheme could be rolled out.

However, no progress has since been made and the authority has also overhauled the way it makes decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The previous transport and environment committee, which was in place until last year, approved a recommendation to investigate the veteran scheme, but a change from the committee to cabinet style of governance took place last spring and the council has not yet carried out the work.

Veterans could be offered free travel on Nottinghamshire buses.

Now councillors have asked for the assessment to be carried out.

If successful, the bid could mirror a similar scheme in London giving former soldiers and veterans access to an Oyster card with free access to transport, allowing veterans to travel on buses across the county free of charge in thanks for their service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest meeting of the council’s place select committee approved plans for a discussion over the scheme.

Derek Higton, council interim corporate director for place, said: “We can report back to the next meeting of the committee on the potential implementation of concessionary arrangements for veterans.

“It would be helpful, in that respect, to get access to details of the London scheme so we can follow up and report back on it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad