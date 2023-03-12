Former Mansfield mayoral candidate to stand for Labour at next general election
Labour members have selected a former branch chairman and mayoral candidate to stand at the next general election in Mansfield.
Steve Yemm has been selected as Labour’s Parliamentary candidate for Mansfield, where he will go up against current MP, Conservative Coun Ben Bradley – likely in 2025.
Mr Yemm, chief commercial officer for a UK software company which applies artificial intelligence, in the field of life sciences, was chosen ahead of Coun Leslie Ayoola, a Nottingham Council member, and former Army officer Louise Jones, from the three-person shortlist.
Mr Yemm, aged 59, said: “I have lived in Mansfield all of my life, I know the area and people extremely well and cannot wait to get started on my campaign speaking to Mansfield voters.
“The people of Mansfield, along with many other areas, have suffered for too long at the hands of this Conservative government and have felt the impact of the cuts to public services and the cost of living crisis.
“I’d like to thank Labour Party members in Mansfield for their overwhelming support.
“The fight to win Mansfield back for Labour starts now. I am extremely proud to have been backed by so many Labour members, Councillors and trade unionists in Mansfield. It shows we have the determination to win here in Mansfield.
“Mansfield deserves better than this government. After 13 years of the Conservatives, nothing in this country seems to work anymore. The Tories have broken Britain – and they are too distracted by the chaos of their own making to fix it.”
Mr Yemm is married to Julia, a 58-year-old consultant radiographer at Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospital, and they have three daughters,Kathryn, 32, 30-year-old Rachel and Rebecca, 28.
The 59-year-old, chairman of Mansfield constituency Labour Party from 2008-17 and mayoral candidate in 2011, previously said: “I want to inspire the people of Mansfield with a fresh message. Labour is on your side. We want you to win.
“As your MP, I will work tirelessly to improve the lives of everyone in Mansfield. I have the drive and resilience to deliver for you. I have the values and experience to match. I want to listen to as many Mansfield voters as possible, to hear your stories, understand the values that shape you and what you think your Labour candidate should be focused on.”