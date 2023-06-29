News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Mansfield council leaders to be quizzed on tackling issue of illegal travellers sites

The thorny issue of illegal travellers sites is set to be raised again at the full meeting of Mansfield Council next week.
By John Smith
Published 29th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

Coun Nigel Moxon, Conservative member for Ling Forest, has tabled a question for Coun Caroline Ellis and Coun Angie Jackson, Mansfield Council co-portfolio holders for wellbeing, health and safer communities

In his question, seen by your Chad, Coun Moxon is set to ask: “The portfolio holders will be aware of the ongoing problem of illegal travellers’ sites being established in recent months across the district.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“What can the council do to alleviate the risk of these illegal camps being set up on both private and council-owned land?

A group of travellers set up on land behind the Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre in Mansfield back in MayA group of travellers set up on land behind the Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre in Mansfield back in May
A group of travellers set up on land behind the Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre in Mansfield back in May
Most Popular
Read More
Addict threatened to torch grandad’s car when denied drug fix cash

The question comes just a month after the latest incident when a group of travellers set up camp on grassland at the back of the Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre in Mansfield.

At the time Coun Ben Brown, Conservative member for West Bank, said he was “inundated with calls from concerned constituents”.

The travellers moved on a week later.

The council had been working on plans to create more dedicated gypsy and traveller sites in the district and was looking at numerous site options. However, as reported by your Chad earlier this year, the review into this has now been delayed until 2026.

Related topics:MansfieldChad