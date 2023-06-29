Mansfield council leaders to be quizzed on tackling issue of illegal travellers sites

Coun Nigel Moxon, Conservative member for Ling Forest, has tabled a question for Coun Caroline Ellis and Coun Angie Jackson, Mansfield Council co-portfolio holders for wellbeing, health and safer communities

In his question, seen by your Chad, Coun Moxon is set to ask: “The portfolio holders will be aware of the ongoing problem of illegal travellers’ sites being established in recent months across the district.

“What can the council do to alleviate the risk of these illegal camps being set up on both private and council-owned land?

A group of travellers set up on land behind the Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre in Mansfield back in May

The question comes just a month after the latest incident when a group of travellers set up camp on grassland at the back of the Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre in Mansfield.

At the time Coun Ben Brown, Conservative member for West Bank, said he was “inundated with calls from concerned constituents”.