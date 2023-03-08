Mansfield Council began work on creating new sites for the travelling community in 2019 and consulted on 15 potential locations for four final sites.

However, the authority now says its project “has not concluded” and will not be completed as an individual project, but instead included in a review of the council’s local housing plan, which is due between 2024 and 2026.

Each of the four sites would have been split into a 15-pitch transit site for caravans, a three-pitch permanent stay site and two sites for travelling showpeople.

Coun Stuart Richardson, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for regeneration and growth.

The authority expects to publish updated plans for traveller sites next summer, but says the reviewed housing plan will not be adopted for three years.

Coun Stuart Richardson, council portfolio holder for regeneration and growth, told the latest full council meeting: “As part of the process to review the local plan, the council will determine what current need there is with respect to gypsies, travellers and travelling showpeople.

“It will then subsequently identify a list of sites to meet that need and the list of sites would then be published at that stage for public consultation.

“The current timescales indicate this will be consulted upon in summer 2024, with the adoption of the [reviewed] local plan taking place in 2026.”

His comments came after a resident questioned the latest on the traveller site review and requested an update on planned sites.

David Butcher said: “Will there be an announcement about the sites that aren’t available, or will no longer be available?

“I’d like to see something about all of the sites that aren’t now available, so the public and the gypsy community are aware.”

Coun Richardson said he was “not sure if that information will be available”, but pledged to find out.

When bringing forward the plans in 2019, the authority said creating allocated sites would reduce the number of illegal caravan encampments in the district’s open spaces.

