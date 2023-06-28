Addict threatened to torch grandad’s car when denied drug-fix cash in Kirkby

Alex Swain sped off when officers recognised him driving a stolen car and a pursuit with blue lights and sirens ensued, despite it being dark with snow and ice on the ground, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

The one-minute chase through parked cars in an residential area of Coniston in the Lake District ended when 23-year-old Swain lost control on a corner, and he was arrested while fleeing on foot, on March 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge William Harbage KC told him he was “driving far too fast and with total disregard for other road users”, while disqualified and uninsured.

Nottingham Crown Court.

The court heard Swain was “high on drugs” when he threatened to smash up his grandfather’s car in a “frightening” incident, in Kirkby, on April 25.

“This was a mean offence against someone doing his best to help you,” the judge told him. “Your grandfather had been appointed to deal with your finances.

"He gave you £185 of your benefits money, but kept back £20 which you owed to your uncle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swain returned later and shouted: “I have nothing to lose. I will smash your car and burn it up.”

The court heard Swain also snipped the padlock on £550 e-scooter and stole it from outside Morrisons, Kirkby, on March 30.

He pinched wind deflectors from cars, while riding his bike on Acorn View, on April 1.

And between May 2 and 8 he stole goods from Tesco, Low Moor Road, on four occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swain, of Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, admitted threats, thefts, driving dangerously and driving without a licence or insurance.

Raglan Ashton, mitigating, said there was a correlation between Swain’s mental state and his offending, but he was now drug-free.

"He acts spontaneously and without thought,” he said. “A suspended sentence would be a Damocles sword to hang over him if he starts taking drugs again.”