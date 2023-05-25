News you can trust since 1952
Call for action as travellers set up camp behind Mansfield leisure centre

A group of travellers have set up an unlawful camp on land in Mansfield.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 25th May 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read

Coun Ben Brown, newly elected Mansfield Council member for West Bank, said he had been inundated with calls from “concerned constituents” since the travellers entered the grassland at the back of the Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre overnight on Wednesday, May 24.

He said: “I have had numerous reports from very concerned constituents expressing concerns about the damage caused to the fence to gain access and the other potential risks as a result of the site.

“I have contacted the relevant team at the council to investigate whether or not the camp is unauthorised, which I suspect it is, and if so, I have asked they take immediate action with a view to evict.”

Travellers entered the grassland at the back of the Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre overnight.Travellers entered the grassland at the back of the Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre overnight.
The council said it was aware of the issue and officers had visited the site this morning.

A council spokesman said: “The council is aware of an unauthorised encampment of travellers who have pitched on private land near the Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre in Mansfield.

“Officers from our community safety team visited the site this morning to conduct a welfare needs assessment with the group.

“Our officers have also advised the landowner on action to remove the travellers from this site and the appropriate next steps.”

It comes as the council began work on creating new sites for the travelling community in 2019 and consulted on 15 potential locations for four final sites.

The proposals have since been delayed but the authority expects to publish updated plans for the traveller sites next summer.

