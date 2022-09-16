Labour gain Mansfield Council seat in by-election

Labour’s Coun Paul Henshaw, Nottinghamshire Council member for Mansfield West, was elected to the seat.

Coun Henshaw polled 47 per cent of the 300 votes cast, in a turnout of just 15.9 per cent at the by-election on September 15.

Coun Paul Henshaw, new Mansfield Council Labour member for Oak Tree ward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Result:

Paul Henshaw, Labour – 141 votes, 47 per cent;

Gemma Canlin, Mansfield Independents – 91 votes, 30 per cent;

Neil Smith, Conservative – 45 votes, 15 per cent;

Julie Tasker, Freedom Alliance: Integrity, Society, Economy – 15 votes, 5 per cent;

Milo Tooley-Okonkwo, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition – eight votes, 3 per cent.

It means the Labour-controlled authority is now made up of 14 Labour councillors, 13 Mansfield Independents, seven Independents and two Conservatives, alongside the elected mayor, Labour’s Andy Abrahams.

Labour welcomed the victory, especially after the Party suspended campaigning following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8.

Coun Henshaw said: “I am thrilled and honoured to be elected as councillor for Oak Tree ward. I am proud of the positivity and warmth we have met on the doorsteps.

“The people of Oak Tree want us to tackle anti-social behaviour, create more opportunities for young people and help them through this cost of living crisis and that’s what I’ll do.”