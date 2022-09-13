Candidates bidding for election to Mansfield Council seek your vote

The by-election was initially paused after the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, but Mansfield Council said the Electoral Commission had given permission for it to continue as planned.

There are five people standing candidates for the vacant seat.

A by-election is being held for the Oak Tree ward of Mansfield District Council

Gemma Canlin is standing as a Mansfield Independent.

Gemma, of Ashfield district said: “With strategy and vision we can develop the future of Oak Tree together.

“Tackling the challenges, bringing pride back into the community for now and forever.

“The councillor that gets things done, I’m your number one.”

Paul Henshaw is standing for Labour.

Paul, of Matlock Avenue, Mansfield, said: “On hearing the sad news of the death of our Queen, the Labour Party suspended campaigning out of respect.

“My priorities are stopping anti-social behaviour from spoiling Oak Tree, acting on the cost of living and providing better facilities for young people.”

Neil Smith, is standing for the Conservatives.

Neil, of Mansfield district, said: “I’m standing to become your councillor to ensure Oak Tree has a strong voice at Mansfield Council.

“I want to bring back a sense of pride and community.

“I’ve served in the Armed Forces for 12 years and currently teach at a college.

“Vote for me for real change.”

Julie Tasker is standing for Freedom Alliance – Integrity, Society, Economy.

Julie, of The Chantry, Mansfield, said: “I am not political as such, but I know politics affects our everyday lives, including healthcare and education, which should not be politically driven.

“I will arrange to meet as many Oak Tree people as possible to find the best ways I may support individuals as well as the whole community.”

Milo Tooley-Okonkwo is standing on behalf of TUSC, the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition.

Milo, of Mansfield district, said: “Councillors should be fighting against high energy bills and the cost of living crisis.

“Ordinary people should have their voices heard.

“We shouldn't be punished with cuts, to give handouts to billionaires.

“No cuts, rent/council tax rises.