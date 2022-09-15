There are 1,454 homes in the East Midlands with the top 20 receiving an award from the UK’s leading reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk.

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, as well as their friends and relatives.

And Baily House Care Home in Botany Avenue, Mansfield, has been given an award.

Baily House Care Home, has won an award for being rated one of the Top 20 Care Homes in the East Midlands by carehome.co.uk

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “We now have nearly 250,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk so we are able to give people a real insight into what a care home and its staff are like.

"Our reviews reveal the quality of their care, activities and nutrition as well as if the care home is value for money and the standard of their facilities.

“Reviews of Baily House Care Home show they provide an excellent standard of care and we would like to congratulate them on being a Top 20 care home in the East Midlands.

"It is a huge achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.

“Choosing a care home can be daunting for both the person going to live there as well as their family, so we hope our awards which are given to the highest rated homes will help make the search easier.”

Ashley Baird, home manager at Baily House Care Home, said: “We are delighted to be awarded a top 20 care home award for the third year running, it is always nice to have the hard work and dedication of our staff recognised and acknowledged, especially when it has been the residents and their families that have taken the time to review us.”