Tributes to Mansfield councillor and 'community champion' following sudden death

Vaughan Hopewell, Mansfield Council Mansfield Independents member for Oak Tree ward, died on Saturday, following a suspected heart attack while out with his family.

Mr Hopewell was first elected to represent Oak Tree in May 2011 and, a council spokeswoman said, has been a ‘much-respected and active community councillor over the years’.

During his term of office, he worked hard to ensure his constituents were represented and had access to the services and care they needed, especially around housing and quality of life, as well as serving on a number of council committees, including the overview and scrutiny committee for place, joint consultative committee, charter trustees and constitution working group.

Vaughan Hopewell served as Mansfield Council member for Oak Tree for more than 11 years.

Coun Mick Barton, Mansfield Independents leader, said: “We are so shocked about the death of our valued friend and fellow councillor Vaughan.

“He was passionate about his community and cared for his constituents.

“I’ve known Vaughan for more than 20 years and he was a valued member of our group/ He always put other people first and loved his family dearly.”

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “Vaughan was a community champion dedicated to being a ward councillor and supporting local people.

“He was immensely proud to serve his community and did his utmost to help people. He’ll be sorely missed.”

Mr Hopewell worked for Jigsaw Support Scheme a local charity providing services for vulnerable people.

He was honoured to have been nominated for an upcoming award out of 250 supporters of the charity.

During his work for Jigsaw he produced a song to raise money and was known as the ‘singing councillor’.