The plans, submitted by Garland McCalla, are a revised version of plans for a block of six flats on the site that was rejected by the council last year over concerns on the impact on the highway.

Now, developers have returned with a fresh plan that will see a dilapidated building off North Street demolished and replaced with the four one-bed flats.

Developers want to demolish this old building in Huthwaite and build a block of four flats. Photo: Google

In their planning statement, the developers said: “A small site like this is more likely to be built out quickly and provide much-needed housing in the area.

"The development will improve the overall quality of the built and and natural environment in the area and will replace an unsightly area of overgrown and neglected land and a dilapidated building.”

