News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
1 hour ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
5 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
6 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
6 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
6 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’

Fresh plans submitted to build new block of flats in Huthwaite

New plans have been submitted to Ashfield Council to demolish an old building in the village and build a block of four one-bedroom flats in its place.

By John Smith
Published 5th Apr 2023, 13:55 BST- 1 min read

The plans, submitted by Garland McCalla, are a revised version of plans for a block of six flats on the site that was rejected by the council last year over concerns on the impact on the highway.

Now, developers have returned with a fresh plan that will see a dilapidated building off North Street demolished and replaced with the four one-bed flats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Campaigners against Bilsthorpe incinerator plans demand public meeting
Developers want to demolish this old building in Huthwaite and build a block of four flats. Photo: GoogleDevelopers want to demolish this old building in Huthwaite and build a block of four flats. Photo: Google
Developers want to demolish this old building in Huthwaite and build a block of four flats. Photo: Google
Most Popular

In their planning statement, the developers said: “A small site like this is more likely to be built out quickly and provide much-needed housing in the area.

"The development will improve the overall quality of the built and and natural environment in the area and will replace an unsightly area of overgrown and neglected land and a dilapidated building.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone wanting to view the application and comment on it should see bit.ly/3GiE1iX

North Street